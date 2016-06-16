European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the conclusions of last March 17 and 18 European Council meeting and the outcome of the EU-Turkey summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Thursday that Britain is a "key state" in the European Union and that leaving the bloc would not "make any sense".

Britons vote on June 23 on the future of their membership of the bloc, with polls showing the Leave campaign gaining ground. Tusk said on Twitter that a decision to leave would herald "7 years of political limbo & uncertainty."

Alternatively, he said, the bloc could implement a special deal negotiated with Britain within less than a year if the referendum result was to stay.

"UK is a key state in EU. Its voice respected. There are so many things we can do together. Leaving now doesn't make any sense," Tusk wrote.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Paul Taylor)