LISBON European Council President Donald Tusk issued a direct appeal to British voters on Monday, urging them to stay in the EU at a referendum on Thursday and saying Brexit would weaken not just Europe but the Western world.

"I would like to appeal to the British citizens, on behalf, I know that for a fact, of almost all Europeans and European leaders: Stay with us," the former Polish premier who chairs EU summits said on a visit to Portugal.

"Without you, not only Europe, but the whole Western community will become weaker. Together, we will be able to cope with increasingly difficult challenges of the future."

EU leaders have refrained from engaging very directly in the campaign in Britain for fear that would be counterproductive. But they have long insisted they want Britain to remain in the bloc and, as opinion polls have remained tight, several have spoken out in recent days to warn of the dangers of leaving.

Tusk will chair the next summit of European Union leaders next Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels, when they will discuss how to respond to whether Britons have voted to stay or go.

"In no way are we downplaying the economic costs that would accompany Brexit," he said. "I have no doubt, however, that we are already prepared for the day after the referendum."

If Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a formal notice of Britain's intent to leave the EU, the other 27 leaders will have to set up a negotiating system to settle terms for divorce. If Britons vote to stay, then next week's summit will discuss pushing through a special deal agreed with Cameron in February.

Tusk has urged leaders to consider why voters, not just in Britain but across the bloc, are disillusioned with the European Union and has cautioned against those who advocate pressing on with closer political integration without public support.

"Whatever (the referendum) result is going to be, we must take a long, hard look on the future of the Union," Tusk said.

"We would be foolish if we ignored such a warning signal as the UK referendum. There are more signals of dissatisfaction with the Union coming from all of Europe, not only from the UK."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Julia Fioretti)