LONDON Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said Britain's statement on the timing of EU exit talks brought "welcome clarity" to the situation.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that Britain would trigger the two-year process to the leave the European Union by the end of March.

On his Twitter feed, Tusk said that the other 27 EU states would engage to safeguard their interests once Article 50 was formally triggered.

