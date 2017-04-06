Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, greets Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to seek to lower tensions in Brexit talks, especially when dealing with "inevitably difficult" issues like that of Gibraltar, an EU official said.

The official said Tusk and May had a "good and friendly" meeting that lasted nearly two hours in London on Thursday.

"They agreed to stay in regular contact throughout the Brexit process to keep a constructive approach and seek to lower tensions that may arise, also when talks on some issues like Gibraltar inevitably will become difficult," the person said under condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)