BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he hoped to find a solution to Britain's concerns about the bloc's policies within existing EU treaties but was ready to discuss the "mission impossible" of treaty change.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised that, if he wins a May election, he would renegotiate Britain's relationship with Europe on issues such as immigration and then hold a referendum by 2017.

"I want to help find a solution that addresses the United Kingdom's concerns, but of course ... respecting the fundamental values of the EU," Tusk told a news conference after an EU summit.

"My opinion is we have to try to find good solutions for the United Kingdom under current treaties, and of course if it's necessary we can also discuss about so-called 'Mission Impossible' with goodwill to win in the end," he said, referring to amending the EU treaty.

