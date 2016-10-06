LONDON Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Britain's UKIP party, is suffering from bleeding on the brain following an altercation at a meeting of UKIP MEPs, fellow UKIP politician Neil Hamilton told the BBC.

"He's been carted off to hospital with bleeding on the brain, as I understand it," Hamilton said.

