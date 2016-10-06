LONDON Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Britain's anti-EU UKIP party, is in a "life-threatening" condition, a reporter from Sky TV said on Twitter on Thursday, citing a senior UKIP source.

Earlier, acting UKIP leader Nigel Farage said Woolfe had collapsed following an altercation at a meeting of UKIP MEPs in Strasbourg.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)