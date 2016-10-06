London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Britain's anti-EU UKIP party, is in a "life-threatening" condition, a reporter from Sky TV said on Twitter on Thursday, citing a senior UKIP source.
Earlier, acting UKIP leader Nigel Farage said Woolfe had collapsed following an altercation at a meeting of UKIP MEPs in Strasbourg.
ANKARA Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said, part of a charm offensive to bolster her hand in negotiations to leave the EU.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.