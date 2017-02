WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry would like to see the United States remain engaged during Britain's transition out of the European Union's fold, a State Department spokesman said on Friday.

"The secretary is convinced that we have to obviously be closely engaged in that process but remain calm, remain measured," spokesman John Kirby told a briefing, adding that Kerry had called his British counterpart, Philip Hammond, earlier on Friday.

