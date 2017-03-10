Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON The lead Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament wants to ensure that Britons can retain the benefits of European Union citizenship after the UK leaves the block, he told BBC radio on Friday.
Guy Verhofstadt said last year's Brexit vote was a tragedy for both the UK and the EU but said he hoped to convince European leaders to allow Britons to retain a number of rights if they were applied for on an individual basis.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty to launch two years of divorce talks later this month.
Verhofstadt noted that all British citizens as EU citizens currently enjoy benefits such as consular aid, participation in European elections and freedom of travel.
"We need to have an arrangement in which this arrangement can continue for those citizens who on an individual basis are requesting it," he said.
Verhofstadt also said there were several issues on which the European Parliament was not prepared to compromise and he warned it could use its power to veto any deal it did not like.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.