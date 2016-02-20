Prince Harry attends UK team trials for Invictus Games
BATH, England Prince Harry was on hand to cast an eye over potential new recruits for Britain's Invictus Games team during trials in the southwest English city of Bath on Friday.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he will announce the date of the referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union after a cabinet meeting due at 1000 GMT.
"The Cabinet will this morning discuss the UK's new special status in the EU - afterwards I'll announce the planned referendum date," he wrote on twitter.
EU leaders agreed unanimously at a summit on Friday on a package of measures aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-nation bloc.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
BATH, England Prince Harry was on hand to cast an eye over potential new recruits for Britain's Invictus Games team during trials in the southwest English city of Bath on Friday.
LONDON A fleet of colourful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.