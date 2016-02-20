Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he addresses the media after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he will announce the date of the referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union after a cabinet meeting due at 1000 GMT.

"The Cabinet will this morning discuss the UK's new special status in the EU - afterwards I'll announce the planned referendum date," he wrote on twitter.

EU leaders agreed unanimously at a summit on Friday on a package of measures aimed at keeping Britain in the 28-nation bloc.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)