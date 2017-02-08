A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government's final Brexit deal before the exit terms are debated by the European Parliament, junior Brexit minister David Jones said on Tuesday.

"The government will bring forward a motion on the final agreement to be approved by both houses of parliament before it is concluded," he told parliament. "We expect and intend that this will happen before the European Parliament debates and votes on the final agreement."

The statement represents a concession to MPs who were pushing for a "more meaningful" vote on the deal.

He also said the vote would cover the withdrawal arrangements and the terms of Britain's future relationship with the bloc.

