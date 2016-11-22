UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
ZURICH Britain is $1.5 trillion poorer in dollar terms due to the fall in the pound since the vote to leave the European Union, a Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) study on global wealth found.
Since the referendum on June 23, the pound has weakened by around 16 percent against the dollar GBP=, meaning UK wealth is sharply lower expressed in dollar.
The Credit Suisse study also predicted that around 945 billionaires will be minted around the world in the next five years, bringing their number to nearly 3,000.
"More than 300 of the new billionaires will be from North America," the bank wrote in the report published on Tuesday. "China is projected to add more billionaires than all of Europe combined, pushing the total from China above 420."
China's population of millionaires is also expected to rise by more than 70 percent between 2016 and 2021 to just under 2,800.
Many banks, including Zurich-based Credit Suisse, are banking on continued growth in Chinese wealth to help pick up the slack from European markets.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.