At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will offer his view as a "friend" that the United Kingdom would be better off economically as a member of the European Union if he is asked about the "Brexit" during a visit in London next week, White House officials told reporters on Thursday.
But Obama will make it clear that it is up to Britons to decide how to vote in the June 23 referendum on whether Britain should exit from the EU, said Ben Rhodes, his deputy national security adviser.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.