U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to start the final plenary session as he sits with British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, in this April 1, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will offer his view as a "friend" that the United Kingdom would be better off economically as a member of the European Union if he is asked about the "Brexit" during a visit in London next week, White House officials told reporters on Thursday.

But Obama will make it clear that it is up to Britons to decide how to vote in the June 23 referendum on whether Britain should exit from the EU, said Ben Rhodes, his deputy national security adviser.

