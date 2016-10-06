Steven Woolfe (L), of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), is seen attending a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG Steven Woolfe, who collapsed on Thursday after an altercation with fellow members of the UK Independence Party in the European Parliament, said in a statement that he was feeling better but staying in hospital overnight for observation.

"The CT scan has shown that there is no blood clot in the brain," he said in a statement emailed by a UKIP spokesman. "At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever. As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything in fine.

Thanking parliamentary and medical staff and fellow UKIP lawmakers who were with him at the Strasbourg hospital, he added: "I am sitting up and said to be looking well. The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left-hand side of my face."

The spokesman said Woolfe, who was marking his 49th birthday, had passed out and had two "epileptic-like fits" but tests had shown no bleeding on the brain.

