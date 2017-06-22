Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc (WPG.L) expects to operate in the European Union through its Dutch business after Britain leaves the bloc, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

"We expect to retain access to the single market by way of our Dutch business, which is regulated and fully licensed," Worldpay told Reuters in emailed comments.

"This (Dutch) business is already processing material transaction volumes and gives us increased optionality if the UK loses passporting rights, or if EU customers want data to be kept in an EU jurisdiction."

FTSE 100 company Worldpay did not comment on whether it would increase staff in Amsterdam, its Dutch base.

Worldpay, which provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2015.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)