The bus carrying Labour MP Lucy Powell arrives at Manchester Met business school in Manchester, England as part of her stay in Europe campaign on April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Support for Britain staying the European Union has grown, restoring a narrow lead for the "In" camp ahead of Thursday's referendum on whether the country should stay in the bloc, an opinion poll published on Saturday showed.

The survey, by polling firm YouGov, showed a 44-43 percent lead for "In," the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

It said YouGov attributed the bounce to growing concerns among voters about the economic impact of a so-called Brexit rather than the fatal attack on a British lawmaker on Thursday which has led to the suspension of referendum campaigning.

The Sunday Times poll was based on interviews conducted on Thursday and Friday.

