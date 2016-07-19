BERLIN Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, will keep investing into Britain even though the fall in the pound since the vote to leave the European Union has dented the value of sales there.

"The exchange rate development has not been very favourable for our UK-based business but this currently is a very small fraction of our sales," managing board member Rubin Ritter told Reuters in a phone interview.

"What we see right now is a lot of short-term volatility in the exchange rate and this is nothing that keeps us from investing into the market because we take a very long-term perspective."

