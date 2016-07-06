A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

FRANKFURT A sharp fall in the pound following Britain's decision to leave the European Union will hurt UK customers buying auto parts from abroad and likely force suppliers to cut prices, the chief executive of German autos supplier ZF said on Wednesday.

ZF [ZFF.UL] supplies automatic gearboxes which are assembled outside Britain to UK-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL].

"The things we supply them have become significantly more expensive for them to buy. This means that if the situation persists, we expect pressure on prices," Sommer said at a press conference to discuss ZF's progress integrating TRW.

The pound has fallen about 13 percent against the U.S. dollar since the "Brexit" vote on June 23, hitting a 31-year low on Wednesday. It has also dropped to a three-year low against the euro.

ZF does not have direct exposure to the pound since it sells products to customers priced either in dollars or euros, Sommer said.

