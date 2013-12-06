Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable speaks at the Liberal Democrats autumn conference in Glasgow, Scotland September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

FRANKFURT The chances of Britain leaving the European Union are "very remote," the UK's business secretary Vince Cable said on Friday.

Cable told an economic conference in Frankfurt that there was a lot of talk in the UK about leaving the EU but the likelihood of a such a move was low.

"If you are a business person quantifying risk, I would say maybe 5 percent risk. No more," he said.

"There is a risk, but it is a small risk," he added, pointing out that the UK was completely integrated into European supply chains.

