Prime Minister David Cameron gestures during a news conference at the end of the European Union summit in Brussels October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron has cancelled plans to visit Japan and New Zealand this week to attend a meeting of the European Council, officials said Sunday.

"As a European Council has been called for Wednesday, the Prime Minister has had to regretfully cancel his planned trip to Japan and New Zealand," an official working for Cameron's office said.

The council meeting will be held Wednesday in Brussels, where euro zone leaders will pursue efforts to agree a plan to speed up efforts to contain a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)