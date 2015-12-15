The British Union flag and European Union flag are seen hanging outside Europe House in central London June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The share of Britons wanting to leave the European Union has risen to 51 percent while 49 percent would like to remain in the bloc, an opinion poll conducted by pollster Survation, on behalf of a eurosceptic political organisation, showed on Tuesday.

Survation said the poll showed an increase of three percentage points in people wanting to leave the EU compared with a previous poll on Nov. 17.

Including voters who remain undecided, 42 percent said they wanted to leave the EU, 40 percent said they wanted to stay and 18 percent said they did not know.

The poll of more than 10,000 people was conducted online between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 and had a standard margin of error of 1 percent, Survation said. It was conducted for the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe, a group of European political parties including Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP).

(Writing by William Schomberg)