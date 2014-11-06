The European Commission's new President Jean-Claude Juncker greets European Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Commissioner Jonathan Hill (R) during the first official meeting of the EU's executive body at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels... REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Britain's new European commissioner said on Thursday that a row between London and Brussels over a demand for 2.1 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) budget payment had become highly political and needed to be calmed down.

The intervention suggests that Jonathan Hill, who remains little known in his native country, will play the role of peacemaker between the government and the European Commission at a time when Britain's membership of the bloc is at the heart of an emotive debate before a national election next year.

"The sensible thing now is to try to calm the situation down and to look at the facts and to look at a practical solution that various member states face," Hill told BBC radio.

The EU commission angered Prime Minister David Cameron last month by presenting his country with what he called an unacceptably large bill in an appalling way, after a technical recalculation of member states' economies.

The bill was a political gift to the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), which wants Britain to leave the EU. UKIP's growing popularity threatens to split the right-wing vote in the national election in May 2015, making it harder for Cameron to get re-elected.

Under pressure from some MPs in his own Conservative party to take a tougher line with the EU, Cameron has said he won't pay the bill by a Dec. 1 deadline or "anything like" it, drawing criticism from Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU executive's new president.

Speaking before a meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday at which the bill will be discussed, Hill, the EU commissioner for financial services, said he agreed with Cameron that Britain should stay in the bloc once it is reformed and called for the dispute to be de-escalated.

"This is one of those classic examples you get from time to time where something that a group of people think are technical matters suddenly, and in this case for perfectly understandable reasons, become highly political," Hill told BBC radio.

The situation needed to be de-escalated, he said.

Hill was speaking a day after Juncker, whose appointment as Commission president Cameron tried and failed to block, said the British leader "has a problem" with other European leaders in comments that risked further souring relations.

EU officials have floated the idea of allowing Britain to pay the bill in instalments. However, Cameron has made it clear he wants it substantially reduced, a position George Osborne, his Chancellor, is likely to relay to his EU counterparts on Friday.

Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday the government had been justified to argue against the bill forcefully.

"The right thing is to keep doing what we have been doing, which is to make very clearly our views around the unacceptability of the scale of the bill and to get on with the work that we are doing with the European Commission and other EU finance ministers," the spokesman told reporters.

"It seems to me perfectly reasonable to express views strongly and deal with something in a determined and methodical manner and that is exactly what we are doing."

If re-elected, Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties before holding a referendum in 2017 on whether to remain a member. Hill described the question of his country's future in the bloc as "a boil that needs to be lanced", but said he hoped Britons would vote to remain part of the bloc in any referendum.

"My view is that on the back of a reform process Britain would want to choose to stay in the EU," said Hill.

