BERLIN Britain has accepted that there can be "no cherry-picking" as it leaves the European Union, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting Lord Price, Britain's minister of state for trade policy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other EU officials have repeatedly told Britain that it will not be able to pick the parts of the EU it wants, such as the single market, without accepting principles like free movement of workers, when it negotiates its exit.

"We have heard the message," Price told the newspaper Die Welt, saying he had numerous "very clear" conversations about the issue in recent weeks with EU trade officials, including Matthias Machnig, Germany's deputy economy minister.

"The goal is to agree on all these issues with a special trade agreement with the remaining EU members," Price told the newspaper. He said Britain hoped to reach a solution in the next two years.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Larry King)