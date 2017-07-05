Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
KONGSBERG, Norway Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union are unlikely to finish on time in early 2019, and temporary measures may be needed before a final agreement is reached, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of non-EU Norway said on Wednesday.
"I think most people realise that all the details won't be complete, so there will be many temporary solutions needed," Solberg told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.
The Nordic country is closely following the divorce talks, as the outcome will heavily influence its own future relationship with Britain, its single biggest trading partner.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg who aim to disrupt the G20 summit, already rife with tensions over trade and climate change.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.