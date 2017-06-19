People protect themselves from the rain under umbrellas at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS The number of Britons applying for French nationality more than tripled last year to 1,363 people from 385 a year earlier, Le Monde reported on Monday citing official figures it had obtained.

According to the newspaper's web site, the increase was a direct result of the British vote to leave the EU in June last year, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the status of as many as 400,000 Britons who live in France.

A week ago Germany's Federal Statistics Office said the number of Britons who became German citizens last year leapt by 361 percent to 2,865 people and also linked the increase to Brexit.

Citizens of countries which belong to the EU have the automatic right to live and work in other EU countries.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish)