A car sticker with a logo encouraging people to leave the EU is seen on a car, in Llandudno, Wales, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The "In" campaign has retained its seven percentage point lead ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union although more voters were undecided, according to a ComRes poll for the Sun newspaper on Monday.

The telephone survey of 1,002 people carried out last week found support for staying in the bloc was on 45 percent with 38 percent of voters backing a Brexit.

That meant the "In" camp's lead was unchanged from a similar ComRes poll last month although the number of undecided voters had risen significantly to 17 percent. Last month, 11 percent said they did not know how they would vote.

"It is clear there is still considerable confusion about the referendum, which suggests a lack of clarity from both campaigns," Tom Mludzinski from ComRes told the Sun.

Phone surveys have generally indicated support for remaining in the EU firmly ahead of the "Out" campaign, while online polls have the two sides running neck and neck.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)