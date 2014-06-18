The Union Flag flies next to the European Flag outside the European Commission building in central London May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Support for Britain staying in the European Union is at it highest level in four years, a poll showed on Tuesday, weeks after a Eurosceptic anti-EU party won European elections in the country.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to try to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the EU if re-elected next year before giving Britons an in/out EU membership referendum in 2017.

The poll, by YouGov, showed that 44 percent of Britons wanted to stay in the EU, 36 percent wanted to leave, and 15 percent didn't know how they'd vote.

The eight point lead for the "in" camp was the largest lead recorded since YouGov first asked the question in September 2010, the pollster said.

Cameron's Conservative party was beaten into third place in last month's European elections which in Britain were won by the UK Independence Party (UKIP) which wants an immediate EU exit.

The poll was conducted from June 15-16 among almost 1,700 British adults.

