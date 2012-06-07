LONDON A British referendum on Europe is inevitable and should offer voters more attractive options than a simple yes or no to EU membership, elder statesman David Owen said on Thursday, in a call to action that will be difficult for the government to ignore.

Demands for a referendum are a political headache for Prime Minister David Cameron, caught between an electorate that is mostly hostile to the European Union and fear of the economic consequences of an exit from the free-trade bloc.

"A referendum on the future of Europe I believe is inevitable at some point between 2013 and 2016 at the latest," wrote Owen, 73, a former foreign affairs minister who has influenced the political elite's thinking on Europe for decades.

Owen argued in the Times newspaper that the euro zone debt crisis, by putting pressure on members of the single currency bloc to move towards ever closer union, was bringing to a head the perennial British debate about what it wants from Europe.

It is a question that has caused bruising arguments both within and between Britain's main political parties for decades.

"The euro zone crisis now presents us with a clear choice: do we want to be part of a country called Europe? Or should the UK be a self-governing nation in a new, looser European Community?"

Calls for a referendum have grown louder since the euro zone crisis began in 2009, with many Britons feeling exposed to the economic threats hanging over their main trading partner but helpless to influence events from outside the monetary union.

Cameron has resisted pressure from within his own ranks to hold a referendum. Polls suggest that if given a chance, voters would opt out of the EU.

ATTRACTIVE CHOICES

Owen argued that the solution was "to enable those countries within the euro zone who wish to integrate further to do so and to allow those countries who do not ever envisage becoming part of the euro zone to remain in a restructured single market".

He envisioned a core EU consisting of euro zone members and countries hoping to join the euro, within a wider single market that would include Britain, the whole of Europe, Scandinavia and hopefully Turkey and new entrants from the Balkans.

"A referendum will be lost in the UK if the only option is ever-greater integration within the EU. It will be won only if the present Europe is restructured and the choices in a referendum are more attractive," wrote Owen.

As well as the euro zone crisis, Owen cited the growing influence of anti-EU party UKIP as a factor pushing Britain inexorably towards a referendum.

UKIP, which stands for UK Independence Party and campaigns for total withdrawal from the EU, did well in local elections in May. It poses a clear threat to Cameron's Conservatives by attracting support from anti-EU voters disappointed with Cameron's refusal to hold a referendum on Britain's membership.

"At the very least, UKIP will be the lever for forcing a Conservative government to concede a referendum on Europe. Labour will be forced to concede as well," wrote Owen, who was foreign secretary in a Labour government from 1977 to 1979.

PAINFUL HISTORY

The Conservatives, who in 1971 took Britain into the precursor to the EU under European enthusiast Prime Minister Edward Heath, have a long and painful history of infighting and changes of heart over how closely to integrate with the bloc.

In the 1980s, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was famously tough in negotiations with European partners, while in the 1990s Prime Minister John Major's government was fatally divided by endless arguments over Europe.

Since the party returned to power in 2010 after 13 years in the wilderness, Cameron introduced a law that requires a referendum before any further transfer of powers from London to Brussels and refused last year to join a new EU fiscal pact.

That has failed to placate the anti-EU wing of his party, which adamantly demands a referendum.

The other main force in British politics, the Labour Party, is also conflicted when it comes to Europe and has blown hot and cold on European integration over the decades, as exemplified by Owen's own career.

He resigned from a senior party post in 1972 over its opposition to membership of what was then the European Economic Community (EEC). As foreign secretary later that decade, he adopted a position that was broadly pro-Europe and in favour of enlarging the bloc, but against the idea of a federal Europe.

With Labour back in opposition from 1979, Owen resigned again from a senior party post in 1981 over the new leadership's plan to exit the EEC. He was one of the so-called "Gang of Four" senior Labour politicians who quit the party that year to form the more centrist Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The SDP later merged with the old Liberal party to form the Liberal Democrats, who are now junior partners in the ruling coalition and are much more favourably disposed to the European project than their Conservative colleagues.

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Will Waterman)