LONDON Britain's membership of the European Union is too important to the country's businesses to risk a public vote on the matter, the head of Britain's largest manufacturing group said on Thursday, speaking against plans for a 2017 referendum.

Britain's troubled relationship with Europe has been put up for renegotiation by Prime Minister David Cameron, who wants to make sweeping changes to the way the bloc works and then hold an in/out referendum if he wins a 2015 election.

Terry Scuoler, head of the EEF which represents over 6,000 British engineering, manufacturing and technology firms, said the government should ditch plans for a referendum, citing the business and trade problems now facing Switzerland after a surprise referendum vote to limit immigration.

"A referendum is in effect a gamble, and it's a big gamble," he said. "We may now be forced into a position of holding a referendum at some stage. I think that it's unwise and we are not in support of it."

Cameron has promised the vote to appease rebellious eurosceptics in his Conservative party and to try to stop voters who feel that the EU is interfering in British policy from defecting to the anti-EU UK Independence Party.

Scuoler said holding a public referendum was too risky and was curbing firms' willingness to invest. He said that while surveys showed businesses were indicating a strong willingness to invest, the reality was that some firms were still holding back from committing their cash.

"The uncertainty is clearly not doing us any good," Scuoler told Reuters in an interview. "If there was a referendum, I think there's a real fear that we could vote to come out."

EMOTIVE DEBATE

Scuoler said the benefits that businesses enjoy through EU membership - primarily access to the 500 million person single market and big trade deals with countries outside the bloc - were not being explained to voters.

"There's a danger that the British public perhaps look at the EU through heart and not head," he said.

"I'm not convinced that some of the national debate is adequately focused on the intellectual issues. Many of the issues they focus on are emotive issues like immigration and the European Court of Human Rights."

Cameron has won only limited backing from other European leaders for his renegotiation, and is planning to lay out a lavish welcome for German leader Angela Merkel later this month in a bid to win her support. An Anglo-French summit in January highlighted France's reluctance to change the EU treaties.

Britain's next representative to the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is due to be appointed later this year after May's European elections and will be expected to play a crucial role in pushing for reform.

Scuoler urged the government to appoint someone who would take on a central portfolio covering business and economics and use the role to push for a more streamlined Commission.

"We've got to send a really big hitter into Brussels and it's got to be at the heart of the legislative agenda," he said. "The whole legislative balance of the commission and the parliament perhaps needs to be less focused on legislation for legislation's sake, but completing the common market for goods and services."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)