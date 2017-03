LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron will deliver a major speech on January 18 in the Netherlands setting out how he wants to renegotiate his country's relationship with the European Union, his official spokesman said on Monday.

"He sees it as important to set out his view about it being in the British national interest to remain in the European Union, though (with) a changed relationship," the spokesman said.

