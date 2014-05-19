LONDON British universities warned on Monday that the nation's higher education industry would lose its influence over European funding worth 1.2 billion pounds a year to the research sector if it were to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to hold a public vote on whether to leave the 28-member bloc by 2017 if he wins an election next year as he tries to stop disgruntled voters turning to the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP).

"Without an influential voice in the development of EU policy, the UK would lose its ability to influence policy affecting research and higher education," said Christopher Snowden, president of higher education body Universities UK.

The comments, published in a letter to the Times newspaper, put universities alongside financiers, carmakers and other manufacturers in warning that Britain's economy would be hampered if it opted to leave the EU.

The letter, also signed by Universities UK board members, said British universities contribute 73 billion pounds to the country's economy.

($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)

