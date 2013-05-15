British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Around a third of the MPs in Prime Minister David Cameron's ruling Conservative Party voted against him in parliament on Wednesday to protest against his stance on Britain's membership of the European Union.

In a humiliating blow for Cameron, MPs punished him for failing to promise a law guaranteeing a referendum on British membership when his government unveiled its new legislative programme last week.

A total of 130 MPs voted against the government. More than 100 of them were expected to be confirmed as Conservatives when the full voting figures were released later. The centre-right party has 305 members of parliament.

