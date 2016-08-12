A striking Eurostar train manager and member of the RMT union, hands out leaflets on a picket line outside St. Pancras train station in London, Britain August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A striking member of the RMT union stands on a picket line outside St. Pancras train station in London, Britain August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Striking Eurostar train managers and members of the RMT union stand together on a picket line outside St. Pancras train station in London, Britain August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Eurostar workers have cancelled strikes scheduled for the next three days after the train operator made fresh proposals to address unsocial working hours on the service that links Britain with continental Europe.

Eurostar said despite the move it would still cancel a small number of trains as planned, with two services cancelled on Friday, four on Sunday and another two on Monday.

Labour union RMT said it had called off the strike action by train managers to hold further discussions on Eurostar's new proposals.

"Talks will begin shortly and we hope this can be the basis of a satisfactory resolution to this dispute," said RMT General Secretary Mick Cash.

RMT, whose members are involved in ongoing disputes on other rail lines in England, organised the strike action in protest over the balance of unsocial working hours.

