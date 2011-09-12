Conservative peer Lord Taylor of Warwick arrives at Southwark Crown Court to face six charges of false accounting in central London January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Paul White, known as Lord Hanningfield, a Conservative member of the upper House of Lords, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Two former Conservative peers jailed for fiddling parliamentary expenses have been released early from prison, a prison office source said on Monday.

Lord Hanningfield and Lord Taylor of Warwick were among a handful of parliamentarians to be convicted over the 2009 expenses scandal, which outraged taxpayers.

Lord Hanningfield, 70, was jailed for nine months in July after falsely claiming for nearly 14,000 pounds in parliamentary allowances between 2006 and 2009.

The claims were made for overnight stays in London when he was not in the capital.

At his trial Hanningfield said he felt entitled to the allowances as he needed to go to his home in Essex to look after his dog.

Lord Taylor of Warwick, 58, was sentenced to 12 months in May for making 11,277 pounds worth of claims for false travel and accommodation costs.

Both former Conservative peers have been released on Home Detention Curfew (HDC), or 'tagging', available under certain circumstances to prisoners who are considered to pose minimal threat to the public.

"Home Detention Curfew is available to low risk prisoners serving sentences of more than 3 months and less than 4 years, who are deemed appropriate for early release," a Prison Service spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)