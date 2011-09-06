LONDON Former Labour MP Margaret Moran faces 21 charges over fraudulent claims for parliamentary expenses worth more than 60,000 pounds, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Moran, 56, who represented the Luton South constituency between 1997 and 2010, will appear before City of Westminster Magistrates Court on September 19, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Keir Starmer, director of public prosecutions, said Moran was accused of claiming taxpayers' money to furnish and refurbish her main home through a scheme intended to help members of parliament only with their second residence.

"Having thoroughly reviewed the evidence gathered by the police, we have decided there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to bring criminal charges against Margaret Moran," Starmer said in a statement. "These charges relate to fraudulent claims with a total value of more than 60,000 pounds."

Moran will be charged with 15 counts of false accounting and six of forging invoices to support her claims. The maximum sentence for false accounting is seven years in prison. Forgery carries a maximum 10 year sentence.

The former leader of Lewisham Council in southeast London, is the seventh politician to be charged over their expenses. David Chaytor, Eric Illsley, Elliot Morley, Jim Devine, Lord Taylor and Lord Hanningfield have already been convicted.

Hundreds of MPs were ordered to repay a total of more than 1 million pounds in the wake of the 2009 expenses scandal which caused widespread anger and an overhaul of the system.

Leaked documents showed MPs had made claims for items ranging from toilet paper to dog food, moat cleaning and pornographic films.

