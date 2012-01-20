LONDON Police erected a 100-metre cordon around a house in Somerset on Friday after arresting a man under the Explosives Act.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 36-year-old man had been detained after police executed a warrant on the house in Burnham-on-Sea at 7.45 a.m.

They declined to give further details about the nature of the incident or what had prompted it, but said the cordon had been set up as a precaution.

Evacuation of nearby properties was also being considered.

"We will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption to people's daily lives, but public safety must be our top priority," a statement said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)