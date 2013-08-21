LONDON British manufacturers' order books looked in their best shape for two years in August, an industry survey showed on Wednesday, providing further evidence that the recovery is picking up steam.

The Confederation of British Industry's total orders balance rose to zero from -12 in July. That beat expectations for a reading of -8 and was the highest since August 2011.

The long-run average for this index is -17.

The improvement was broad-based. Export order books rose to their highest since June 2012 and output expectations for the coming three months were the strongest in over two years.

"Manufacturers have seen a real upturn in fortunes this quarter," said Stephen Gifford , CBI Director of Economics. "Domestic and export orders have rebounded almost across the board."

(Reporting by Christina Fincher)