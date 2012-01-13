LONDON factory gate prices fell for the first time in 18 months in December, taking the annual rate to its lowest in a year as the cost of crude oil and

chemicals imports dropped, official data showed on Friday.

The figures are likely to reassure the Bank of England that consumer prices will fall sharply this year from current

levels of more than double the BoE's 2 percent target.

KEY POINTS

- First monthly fall in producer output prices since June 2010

- Lowest annual rise in producer output prices since December 2010

- Lowest annual rise in core producer output prices since December 2010

- Lowest annual rise in producer input prices since October 2010

- Smallest annual rise in crude oil input prices since November 2010

- Smallest annual rise in home-produced food input prices since April 2010

- Smallest annual rise in imported food input prices since November 2010

- Smallest annual rise in imported metals input prices since August 2009

- Smallest annual rise in imported chemicals input prices since March 2010