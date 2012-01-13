Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON factory gate prices fell for the first time in 18 months in December, taking the annual rate to its lowest in a year as the cost of crude oil and
chemicals imports dropped, official data showed on Friday.
The figures are likely to reassure the Bank of England that consumer prices will fall sharply this year from current
levels of more than double the BoE's 2 percent target.
KEY POINTS
- First monthly fall in producer output prices since June 2010
- Lowest annual rise in producer output prices since December 2010
- Lowest annual rise in core producer output prices since December 2010
- Lowest annual rise in producer input prices since October 2010
- Smallest annual rise in crude oil input prices since November 2010
- Smallest annual rise in home-produced food input prices since April 2010
- Smallest annual rise in imported food input prices since November 2010
- Smallest annual rise in imported metals input prices since August 2009
- Smallest annual rise in imported chemicals input prices since March 2010
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.