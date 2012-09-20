A worker carries an aluminium template used to make London 2012 Olympic Games torches at the Premier Group Factory in Coventry, central England April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British factory orders improved more than expected in September, the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Thursday, though the lobby group warned about the challenging months ahead.

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance rose this month to -8 from -21 in August, above expectations of a reading of -15. The export order book balance rose to -10 from -17.

"Domestic and overseas demand have improved in this survey following last month's falls, providing a foundation for somewhat better output growth expectations," said CBI's head of economic analysis Anna Leach.

"Manufacturers believe that there will be a modest rise in output over the coming months, driven largely by the chemicals and food and drink sectors," she said.

"But uncertainty is expected to build through the autumn -- with key decisions to be made in the euro zone and the approach of the U.S. fiscal cliff -- meaning that conditions are likely to remain difficult for UK manufacturers," she added.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, writing by Sven Egenter)