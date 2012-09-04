LONDON Owen Paterson has been named as Britain's new environment and farming minister, replacing Caroline Spelman in a cabinet reshuffle.

Paterson had been the secretary of state for Northern Ireland. He represents a rural constituency in western England and was the Conservative Party's shadow minister for agriculture from 2005 to 2006.

Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday made several changes to his cabinet that he hopes will revive the Conservative-led government's fortunes in the middle of a term dominated by recession.

Spelman had been secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs since 2010.

Last year she was forced to abandon a proposal to sell state-owned woodland in England following strong public opposition, while her plans for a badger cull to help tackle bovine tuberculosis have also proved controversial.

Spelman has also sought cuts to European Union spending on agriculture in a reform of policy from 2014 and has called for farming to become less reliant of subsidies.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)