LONDON British menswear designers added a modern twist to their usual classic tailoring on the second day of London's first ever stand-alone fashion week for men, with clashing prints and bright jewel tones dominating the catwalks.

Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders showcased his latest collection in an intimate setting, with models lounging on reflective benches sporting round coloured glasses and slicked hair.

The designer said he was inspired by musician David Bowie's bold use of colour, texture and prints for his latest showcase, which featured classically-cut pinstriped blazers in tropical hues and geometric patterns emblazoned on shirts.

"He is the coolest man ever. I think what's interesting about him is that he managed to wear colour and textiles and print, and things that were quite brave but still looked masculine and sexy," Saunders told Reuters.

"It's a tricky thing to do, to balance those ... elements, within the collection. I hope we managed it."

The designer also added that he hoped his work reflected a fresher air of modernity rather than the usual heritage status associated with menswear in the UK.

"I think it's modernity as opposed to heritage. There's always an element of classicism. That is always a reference. But I think to be modern, as a man, is so crucial, and that where I aim to take the brand."

Models at E. Tautz breezed down the catwalk in bright jewel tones of fuchsia, saffron and cobalt, dressed in sharply tailored suits and bold capes.

Musician Tinie Tempah finished the day with a intimate gathering on the rooftop of luxury department store Selfridges which featured a plush green carpet of fake grass and a giant glittering disco ball.

Celebrating his latest collection, collaboration with fashion brand MHI, Tinie Tempah told Reuters his inspiration for the range was based on trying to emulate Americana style with an English twist.

The musician added it was refreshing to see so many people in the menswear industry finally getting the recognition they deserved during the three-day event.

"There are so many people that are doing so many incredible things, that never really saw the light of day before, and I think it's great that all those people, even the people who are cutting the suits and putting them together, are getting the sort of attention they deserve."

