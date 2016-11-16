LONDON An unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Portsmouth Harbour on England's southern coast on Wednesday, halting traffic of cross-channel ferries at the port.

The 500 lb bomb was discovered by a barge dredging the harbour ahead of the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth - the Royal Navy's new 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier.

"This is the third piece of historic ordnance found in the harbour during the dredging works since September," said Bill Oliphant, Captain of Portsmouth Naval Base.

The Royal Navy said disposal experts will tow the bomb out of the harbour and destroy it in open waters off the eastern Isle of Wight but the timing will depend on tides and weather conditions.

