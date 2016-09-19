LONDON Police said on Monday they were looking for ways to prevent the entry into Britain of a suspected practitioner of female genital mutilation (FGM).

An FGM victim in her 40s had tipped them off about the person's intention to visit the country, London's Metropolitan Police added in a statement.

But last week the High Court rejected a request for a prevention order to block the person's entry, the statement said, and police were "now considering what other options are available".

No details of the person involved or country of origin were available.

The government estimated in 2014 that 170,000 women and girls in Britain had been victims of female genital mutilation, which involves the ritual removal of some or all parts of the genitalia.

The practise is tolerated in some countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It has been outlawed in Britain since 1985 but no one has been successfully prosecuted for it.

