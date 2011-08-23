LONDON Schoolboy comedy "The Inbetweeners Movie" notched up one of the highest debut weekends of the year, taking 13.21 million pounds at the box office, according to Screen International on Tuesday.

The film, which follows the four main characters from "The Inbetweeners" TV show on a post-exams holiday to Crete, knocked science-fiction film "Rise Of The Planet of The Apes" off the top spot.

"Cowboys & Aliens," starring James Bond star Daniel Craig, came in at three, while 3D family movie "The Smurfs" was down two places at four.

Highest earner of the year "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2" also fell two places to five and another new release, "Spy Kids: All The Time In The World 4D" opened at six.

The Steven Spielberg-produced science fiction film "Super 8" was down three at seven, while family comedy "Mr. Popper's Penguins" also fell three places to eight.

"Glee: The 3D Concert Movie" opened at nine, with Irish black comedy "The Guard" up two places at No.10.

