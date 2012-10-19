LONDON Britain's public finances deficit was smaller than expected in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

On public sector borrowing figures:

"There were two surprises in the data, one is the slightly better figure for the month of September but two is the quite large downward revision to the deficit figures of previous months... so that still means that the deficit is coming in a bit on the high side I think, relative to the OBR's forecast but it makes the picture look a lot better than it did last month and it does highlight how you can't take these data for granted in terms of they are very volatile and prone to revision.

"All is not lost in terms of the public finances for this year, the situation doesn't look quite as bad as we thought before the release.

On Autumn statement:

"The target to reduce the level of debt in 2014/15 will still be stretched because the cyclical position is weaker, the growth forecast from the OBR will revised down and that is going to make it difficult to achieve that particular target.

"But I'm not so sure on the other target he's given himself, which is probably the more important one of balancing the cyclically adjusted current budget at the end of a five-year period.

"He'll probably be able to fudge that and it would appear that that's on track."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"September's figures have come in a little better than expected. For this financial year so far it appears that the increase in borrowing wasn't quite as bad as feared a couple of months ago."

"At the margin it's good news because while it suggests the OBR will have to push up its borrowing forecasts for this year and next it may be that it will only be a limited upward revision."

"With the economy this fragile we think it would be extremely unlikely if the Chancellor were to tighten fiscal policy at this stage."

"There is an awful lot of work to be done on the public finances and one must bear in mind that underlying borrowing is increasing this year. But a couple of months ago the situation looked a lot more serious."

MARTIN BECK, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"September's UK public finances brought some better news for the Chancellor after the run of poor borrowing numbers earlier in the year.

"Nevertheless, if the trend in the first six months of the fiscal year continues, it still looks like borrowing for 2012/13 will overshoot the OBR's forecast of 120 billion pounds (ex. Royal Mail effects) by about 7 billion pounds.

"Given this deterioration and increasing concerns over the true impact of deficit reduction on the economy, the Chancellor may be compelled to alter his fiscal rules at December's Autumn Statement."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"Better than expected. I think the key thing is in the revisions which seem to take it down by about 6.5 billion in the fiscal year to date compared to the previous estimates.

"That obviously very good news for the government. It's still an overshoot compared to the plans but it does make their life a bit easier.

"It could be well below 10 (billion) overshoot compared to last year. This is much, much better than they would have though only a month ago."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

On public sector borrowing figures:

"It was a welcome surprise, the double whammy of better-than-expected figures this month couple with a revision to the previous month meant it was about two billion pounds better-than-expected, so that's good news.

"Particularly after such a bad start to the fiscal year, it really confirms that it would have been wrong to extrapolate all the bad news and suggest it's going to continue. Yes, we're had a bad start to the year but it doesn't necessarily mean it is going to continue forever.

On autumn statement:

"It doesn't make up for the poor start to the fiscal year but it's encouraging nonetheless. Growth is likely to be 1 percent slower than envisaged in the budget, so typically the rule of thumb suggests that borrowing would be about 7 or 8 billion higher than he had envisaged. Not the end of the world, but clearly not a disaster either."

