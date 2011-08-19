A pile of one pound coins is seen, in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The public finances showed a surprise improvement in July as higher taxes and the bank levy boosted government receipts, bringing overall borrowing this fiscal year down and getting the government closer to its deficit reduction targets.

The finance ministry was quick to reaffirm its commitment to a tough austerity plan, however, dousing any hopes for slower spending cuts to boost growth, and economists warned that erasing the country's record deficit would still be an uphill struggle.

The public sector swung into a surplus of nearly 2 billion pounds in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. That compared to net borrowing of 1.350 billion pounds in July 2010 and economists' forecast of 0.5 billion pounds net borrowing in a Reuters poll.

The government's preferred measure, public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions, showed a largely balanced budget.

"I think they are quite good, it sort of puts the UK back on track really," Citi economist Michael Saunders said.

"Revenues are stronger, spending growth has slowed as it should do. The deficit won't fall as quickly as I'd hoped six months ago, but it is still clearly falling, and that's in quite marked contrast to other high deficit countries," he added.

The coalition government of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats has launched a tough austerity programme, including plans to cut public spending, in order to eliminate the country's budget deficit by 2015. The gap totalled more than 10 percent of GDP before they came into office in May 2010.

"Today's figures continue to show deficit reduction taking effect with the public finances in balance in July," a spokesman for the Treasury said. "However, as recent weeks' events have shown with the U.S. ratings downgrade and continued turbulence in Europe, it is vital that the government sticks to its plan."

Government bonds have turned into a safe haven for many investors amid the ongoing market turmoil despite the large budget deficit, and yields have fallen to record lows.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility said that while government expenditure growth was slower than it forecast in March, tax receipts had also fallen short of predictions.

Revenues should pick up later this year, though the OBR noted some risks to its prediction of a 14.5 percent rise in corporation tax receipts for the full 2011/2012 fiscal year.

"Weaker financial sector profitability and lower oil and gas production could depress corporation tax instalment payments in October 2011 and January 2012," it said.

DARK CLOUDS

The public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions since the start of the tax year in April now totals some 40.1 billion pounds -- nearly 3 billion pounds less than at the same point in 2010.

The ONS said the new bank levy as well as higher receipts from self assessment and corporation tax boosted government receipts. Local government borrowing was also lower, though the ONS said this was unlikely to last.

Some economists warned that borrowing could turn out higher than planned and the government's success in achieving the goal of a balanced cyclically-adjusted budget by 2015 was still far from guaranteed.

"Today's data was somewhat better than expected, but looking ahead, if the downside risks in the euro area materialise, then there is every chance that the government will have to revisit its forecasts," UBS economist Amit Kara said.

The OBR has forecast that public borrowing excluding financial sector interventions will total 122 billion pounds during the current tax year, some 20 billion pounds less than in 2010/2011.

However, the economy has barely grown since last September and signs have emerged that more of the deficit may be structural rather than caused by the ups and downs of the economy, casting doubts over the government's ability to balance the adjusted budget.

