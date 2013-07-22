LONDON Britons are less worried about their finances and more willing to splash the cash, two surveys showed on Monday, though people employed and housed by the state feel more uncertain.

Survey compiler Markit said its Household Finance Index rose to 41.5 in July from 40.8 in June. That was the fourth rise in the five months and the highest level since the poll began in February 2009.

A separate poll by Deloitte showed consumers are less pessimistic about their disposable income than at any time since its survey started in 2011, and more willing to spend money on discretionary items such as holidays and eating out.

The improvement tallies with growing signs of economic recovery in Britain. Figures next week are expected to show that the economy - two-thirds of which is driven by consumer spending - grew by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, twice as fast as in the first.

"Signs of a sustained recovery across the UK economy and a corresponding upturn in labour market conditions were key factors in alleviating strains on consumer budgets," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

But the survey also underscored widening divisions between the public and private sectors.

Markit financial optimism index for those in private employment rose to 51.2 in July, while public sector workers - whom the government's austerity drive has hit the hardest - were more pessimistic at 42.4.

Consumer spending is typically sensitive to both the labour market and interest rates and, with borrowing costs tipped to stay at record lows for the foreseeable future, cheaper mortgages also looked to be playing a role.

The index measuring sentiment among mortgage holders rose to a record high of 42.0 while those in local authority housing were by far the most pessimistic, at 33.4.

Deloitte's sentiment index rose to -29 percent from -36 percent this time last year. Responses flagged growing confidence in the economic climate and a sharp reduction in consumer concerns about debt, with the relevant measure improving to -8 percent in the second quarter from -15 percent in the same three months of 2012.

