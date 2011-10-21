LONDON The surprisingly strong fall in Britain's public borrowing in September proves the progress the government is making in its efforts to erase a huge budget deficit, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

"One year on from the spending review, and despite the global economic turbulence stemming from the crisis of confidence in the euro zone, today's figures show the Government's progress in delivering its deficit reduction plan," a spokesman for the Treasury said.

"At the halfway point in the fiscal year, half of the fall in borrowing forecast for the whole year has been achieved," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)