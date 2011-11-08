Britain's financial services minister, Mark Hoban, speaks during the Reuters Future Face of Finance Summit in London March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON Britain may wield its informal national veto on European Union rules that threaten London's financial centre, a step legal experts doubt would work in practice.

Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban was asked by a panel of British lawmakers on Tuesday if he would invoke the EU's so-called Luxembourg Compromise to defend the country's financial sector.

"Clearly that is one of the options that is available to us," Hoban told the Treasury Select Committee.

"We would always hope that our ability to influence and persuade other member states would mean we would not need to use that," Hoban added.

The Luxembourg Compromise dates back to 1966 and sought to extend the national veto beyond the time allowed under the EU's founding treaty if a vital national interest was at stake.

The "veto" -- in effect a negotiating tactic -- has no basis in EU law.

The Luxembourg Compromise slowed down EU decision making for years and national stand offs are now dealt with by offering opt outs from rules or insisting on unanimity in decision making.

"It's the European equivalent of the nuclear option," said Simon Gleeson, a financial services lawyer with Clifford Chance.

"It's not formalised anywhere and nobody quite knows whether it works anymore. Anybody who does invoke it on any particular issue I would expect them to have to give something pretty damn chunky in return," Gleeson said.

Financial rules applied in Britain are largely thrashed out at the EU level and increasingly in a legal form that is directly binding.

The financial crisis has sparked a plethora of new financial rules in a bid to rein in risk taking at banks, overly generous bonuses, shine a light on derivatives and bring hedge funds to heel.

Prime Minister David Cameron said last month that London's financial centre was under "constant attack through Brussels directives.

Under the EU's qualified majority voting rules, Britain has 8 percent of total votes even though it has by far the largest financial centre, UK lawmakers said.

Parts of the financial industry criticise Britain for ceding large chunks of regulatory sovereignty to the EU, in particular to new watchdogs like the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority, which will have powers to make states ban shortselling or bad financial products.

There was a need for the UK to "engage robustly" with EU institutions and regulatory bodies like ESMA, Hoban said.

Some of the rules would benefit London, such as a reform to make cross-border trading in a wide range of assets easier.

"This is not one-way traffic," Hoban said.

Pan-EU supervision would also ensure a level playing field for British financial firms operating across the bloc so there is consistent application of rules, he added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)