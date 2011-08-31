LONDON Companies who mis-sold payment protection insurance have so far paid out 215 million pounds in compensation, the Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday.

The FSA published data showing that 16 companies, representing 92 percent of complaints over the mis-selling of PPI, had paid out that sum between January and June this year.

In May, British banks Lloyds (LLOY.L), Barclays (BARC.L), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L) unveiled more than 5 billion pounds of charges to cover compensation for PPI mis-selling.

Lloyds bore the brunt with a 3.2 billion pound provision.

PPI insurance policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan, mortgage or purchase to cover repayment if the borrower was unable to pay due to unemployment, sickness or accident.

But the policies were often mis-sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would not have been able to claim.

They were also mis-sold to consumers who did not realise they were taking out such a policy and a court ruled that the banks were at fault.

"The treatment of PPI complainants has left an indelible stain on the financial industry's record. By releasing these figures we're providing a useful measure of firms' progress that can be tracked on an ongoing basis," FSA director Margaret Cole said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)